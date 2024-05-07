The 2024 APA Annual Meeting: Monday, May 6

Mongkol_AdobeStock

CONFERENCE REPORTER

The 2024 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting is in full swing. Here are some highlights from Monday, May 6, in Psychiatric Times®.

Tardive Dyskinesia in US Antipsychotic Users

Richelle/AdobeStock

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) impacts at least 500,000 individuals in the United States. About 60% to 70% of cases are mild, and about 3% are extremely severe. Patients who have been treated for schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, or bipolar disorder are particularly at risk.

Presented at the 2024 American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting, the poster, “Estimated Tardive Dyskinesia Prevalence in Antipsychotic Users in the United States,” examined the relationship between TD and antipsychotic use. Continue Reading

Poster Finds Inflammatory Commonality Between MDD and Dermatological Diseases

Ольга Тернавская/Adobestock

Research has indicated that inflammation may play a role in psychiatric disorders such as major depressive disorder and dermatological disorders such as atopic dermatitis and psoriasis. A new poster presented at the 2024 American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting now points to 2 possible common markers as a potential target for future treatment strategies.

The study included 108 adults aged 18-70 years; more than half of the participants (56%) were male. Diagnoses among the participants included major depressive disorder without a history of inflammatory disease(N=25), atopic dermatitis (N=30), or psoriasis (n=21). The study also included 32 control participants considered “healthy.” Blood samples were collected from all participants and analyzed using the proteomic Olink assay of 363 proteins that consisted of 4 panels of general cardiovascular and neural inflammatory markers. Continue Reading

Poster Investigates the Link Between Semaglutide and Suicidal Ideation

K KStock/AdobeStock

Weight gain and weight-associated morbidity including metabolic issues are concerns for many patients with psychiatric disorders. But what role should semaglutide play in patients with serious mental illness?

A new case study presented at the 2024 American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting may serve as a cautionary tale for clinicians and patients alike. In the poster “Semaglutide-Induced Suicidal Ideation in a Patient with Psychiatric Comorbidities: A Case Report,” Raju Kakarlapudi and colleagues shared the story of a 42-year-old female patient who was morbidly obese with type 2 diabetes mellitus. Continue Reading

Are you at the 2024 APA Annual Meeting? Stop by and say hello to the Psychiatric Times editorial team and Editor-in-Chief John J. Miller, MD, in Booth #1417!

See more coverage from the 2024 APA Annual Meeting in Psychiatric Times here. And be sure to stay up-to-date by subscribing to the Psychiatric Times E-newsletter.

Do you have a comment on any of these or other articles? Have a good idea for an article and want to write? Interested in sharing your perspectives? Write to us at PTeditor@mmhgroup.com.