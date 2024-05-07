The 3 Biggest Challenges in Psychiatry Today

News
Article
Conferences|APA

Philip R. Muskin, MD, MA, DLFAPA, LFACLP, discusses contemporary psychiatry and some of the most exciting things about the 2024 Annual Meeting.

CONFERENCE REPORTER

“For me, a lot of the excitement has been around not so much new drugs or even new treatments, but how we think about patients, and how we think about working with patients in terms of collaborating rather than treating.”

In this Mental Health Minute, Psychiatric Times® Editorial Board Member Philip R. Muskin, MD, MA, DLFAPA, LFACLP, of Columbia University Irving Medical Center, sits down with Psychiatric Times at the 2024 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting. In our conversation, Muskin discusses his most exciting takeaways from this year’s annual meeting, as well as the 3 biggest challenges in psychiatry today.

Dr Muskin is a professor of psychiatry and senior consultant in consultation-liaison psychiatry at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York, New York. He is also a member of the Psychiatric Times Editorial Board.

What do you think are the biggest challenges in psychiatry today? Let us know by writing to us at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com.

See more coverage from the 2024 APA Annual Meeting in Psychiatric Times at https://www.psychiatrictimes.com/conferences/apa.

Related Videos
ADHD
brain depression
brain
nicotine use
brain schizophrenia
eating disorder brain
dementia
schizophrenia
virtual conference
Related Content
Taking Data Into Real World Practice

Taking Data Into Real World Practice

May 7th 2024
Article
Site Logo

Bipolar Disorder: Update on Diagnosis

May 6th 2014
Podcast
arts

Creativity and Burnout as a Clinician

May 7th 2024
Article
Site Logo

Persistent Loneliness: A Relentless-and Prevalent-Problem

May 2nd 2014
Podcast
anxiety

GAD: A Neglected Diagnosis With a New Investigational Treatment

May 7th 2024
Article
social media

A Beacon of Hope: Psychiatrists on Socials

May 7th 2024
Article
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.