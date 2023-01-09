The Book of Opportunities

By Mike Hennessy Jr
Psychiatric TimesVol 40, Issue 1

“We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called Opportunity and its first chapter is New Year’s Day.”

okalinichenko_AdobeStock

With the holiday season leaving as quickly as it arrived, we face a new year with a clean slate—and a new look. Based on feedback from you, our readers, we refreshened the feel of the publication. Although the visual changes are subtle, our goal is to better highlight and provide the information you want and need to know to stay up-to-date with the latest in psychiatry.

In this issue, for example, you will find information about potential new treatments in schizophrenia. In the cover article, our editor in chief, John J. Miller, MD, shares his excitement regarding the additional options and formulations to further enhance patient care and improve outcomes. Of course, as Auld Lang Syne reminds us, old friends should not be forgotten as we look to progress and new tools.

With that in mind, our CME article focuses on another type of tool—recovery-oriented cognitive therapy (CT-R). Paul M. Grant, PhD; and Ellen Inverso, PsyD, explain how CT-R promotes wellness and empowerment for individuals experiencing serious mental health challenges, as well as provide strategies for using such in your practice.

Poet Edith Lovejoy Pierce once said, “We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called Opportunity and its first chapter is New Year’s Day.” Although nobody is assured a happily ever after, we hope that cover to cover, Psychiatric TimesTM can help you in writing this book, complete with some great plot twists.

Mike Hennessy Jr

President and CEO, MJH Life Sciences®

Download Issue DPF
Related Videos
View All
Related Content

Opposition to Medical Aid in Dying: Deserving Serious Consideration

January 9th 2023

Treating ‘Morally Objectionable’ Patients

September 27th 2021

The Week in Review: January 2-6

January 7th 2023

Facing the First Days of the Pandemic: A Conversation With David Chong, MD, and Sara Nash, MD

May 17th 2021

Keep the Cart Behind the Horse: Privilege and Responsibility as a Provider

January 6th 2023

Medical Aid in Dying: Burdened by Suffering and Loss of Dignity

January 6th 2023

Opposition to Medical Aid in Dying: Deserving Serious Consideration

January 9th 2023

Treating ‘Morally Objectionable’ Patients

September 27th 2021

The Week in Review: January 2-6

January 7th 2023

Facing the First Days of the Pandemic: A Conversation With David Chong, MD, and Sara Nash, MD

May 17th 2021

Keep the Cart Behind the Horse: Privilege and Responsibility as a Provider

January 6th 2023

Medical Aid in Dying: Burdened by Suffering and Loss of Dignity

January 6th 2023

Opposition to Medical Aid in Dying: Deserving Serious Consideration

January 9th 2023

Treating ‘Morally Objectionable’ Patients

September 27th 2021

The Week in Review: January 2-6

January 7th 2023

Facing the First Days of the Pandemic: A Conversation With David Chong, MD, and Sara Nash, MD

May 17th 2021

Keep the Cart Behind the Horse: Privilege and Responsibility as a Provider

January 6th 2023

Medical Aid in Dying: Burdened by Suffering and Loss of Dignity

January 6th 2023
Advertise
Contact Us
Editorial
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Info

2 Clarke Drive
Cranbury, NJ 08512

609-716-7777

© 2023 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.