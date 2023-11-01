The First and Only 5HT1a Receptor Agonist for Major Depressive Disorder

Jonathan E. Alpert, MD, PhD, discusses gepirone (Exxua), the first and only oral selective 5HT1a receptor agonist for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults. Approved by the FDA in September 2023, gepirone is expected to be available in pharmacies in early 2024. This will provide another medication with a novel mechanism for the many patients who do not achieve remission or adequate response with the currently available agents for MDD.

Dr Alpert is the Dorothy and Marty Silverman Chair in in the department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science, and professor of psychiatry, neuroscience, and pediatrics at Montefiore Medical Center and Albert Einstein College of Medicine.