The Inpatient Setting vs the Time of the Year in Hospitalized Child and Adolescent Patients

In this Mental Health Minute, Rikinkumar Patel, MD, MPH, chief child and adolescent psychiatry fellow at Duke University, sits down with Psychiatric Times® at the 2024 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting and discusses some findings from a cross-sectional study he conducted with Duke University.

The study explored neurodevelopmental and psychiatric disorders and comorbidities and their relationship to the inpatient setting versus the time of the year in child and adolescent patients who were hospitalized in inpatient clinical settings.

Dr Patel is a chief child and adolescent psychiatry fellow at Duke University.

