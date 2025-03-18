Publication

Article

Psychiatric Times

Vol 42, Issue 3
Volume

The Killer...

Author(s):

Richard M. Berlin, MD

"I guessed heart failure. The answer was pneumonia."

dying

Photographee.eu/AdobeStock

The poem is a capsule where we wrap up our punishable secrets

-William Carlos Williams


She was old and fragile

and I was a just a sub-intern

charged with guiding her care,

her seeing-eye dog in a city hospital.

When I saw a pulse in her jugular vein

I pressed my stethoscope to her chest—

she inhaled and I heard crackles,

like static on a trooper’s radio.


I guessed heart failure.

The answer was pneumonia.


Oh the Chief caught my error the next morning,

dripped in fluids and ampicillin,

but she’d been in bed one day too long,

the clot in her calf broken apart

and trapped in the lattice of her lungs.

I stood by her side, stunned

when her breathing stopped,

and I called the Code,

standing like a killer

cornered on a dead-end street,

cops and canines closing in,

thinking confession, still holding my gun.


Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.


Download Issue PDF
Articles in this issue
dying
The Killer...
teen drugs alcohol
Adolescent Substance Use Research: Honoring National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week
bipolar
How to Decide Whether Depressions Are Bipolar Depressions
postpartum depression
Experts Share Top 7 Recommendations for Treating Postpartum Depression
catatonia
Managing Catatonia: A Case Report From Rural South Africa
COVID
Psilocybin Benefits Clinicians Traumatized on Front Line of COVID-19 Pandemic
schizophrenia
How the Study of Muscarinic Receptors Is Transforming Schizophrenia Treatment
anxious
The Anxious Generation
covid
COVID-19, 5 Years Later
bad ideas
Psychiatry: A Graveyard of Dumb Ideas
fire
After the Wildfires: Reflections on Positive Psychiatry and Posttraumatic Growth
Related Videos
death
mountain
crows
beauty
girl doorway
Hattie McDaniel
winter tree
students
winter
desert eye
Related Content
child statue of liberty
February 27th 2025

The Child Colossus: A Poem After “The New Colossus” by Emma Lazarus on our Statue of Liberty

H. Steven Moffic, MD
GlebStock-shutterstock
July 21st 2016

The Hang Gliders

Richard M. Berlin, MD
Sergey/AdobeStock
February 5th 2025

Ut Eam Prope (Keep Her Close)

Jaskaran Lamba
Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)
December 13th 2012

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

Richard M. Berlin, MD
Renewed Focus
January 1st 2025

Renewed Focus

Frank A. Clark, MD
writing
December 27th 2024

"How a Psychiatrist Writes a Poem"

Richard M. Berlin, MD
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.