HadK/AdobeStock

SPECIAL REPORT: COGNITION

Cognition is a critical human characteristic, yet we are often reduced to generalities when discussing it. Those of us who study the brain are accustomed to dealing with the ephemeral and abstract. So, what is cognition? How do we describe it?

Perhaps one of the first things to consider is genetic heterogeneity. The factors that constitute cognition each exist on a continuum and combine in unique fashion for individuals. As it turns out, there is a surprising amount of controversy in defining cognition. For instance, the idea that there are different types of intelligence—financial, emotional, musical, etc—makes sense intuitively. However, our friends in cognitive psychology are quick to point out the lack of reproducible (testable) data to support this. Another indication that we are on tenuous grounds is the use of phrases that sound somewhat metaphorical, like “cognitive flexibility” and “concrete thinking.”

In this Special Report, we will review various aspects of cognition and hopefully leave you with more questions than answers. Is cognition the critical missing element that contributes to remission? How do emotions and cognition interact? Do men and women think differently? How do nicotine, medications, and other substances affect cognition? At the end of the day, we can say that cognition is like art—you know it when you see it, it is hard to define it accurately, it can seem quite complicated, and it makes life better.

Dr Capote is medical director of the Division of Neuropsychiatry at Dent Neurologic Institute in Amherst, New York, and medical director of addiction services at BryLin Hospital in Buffalo, New York. He is also the Neuropsychiatry Section Editor for Psychiatric Times.