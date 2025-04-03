Cognitive Issues in Schizophrenia Remain a Challenge

John Kane, MD, shares some of his thoughts on issues of cognition in schizophrenia, which remains a large treatment challenge.

"Unfortunately, we don't have any pharmacologic treatments that have shown to be effective in the treatment of cognition," shared Kane.

Cognitive remediation is a strategy to address cognitive issues, but not all patients have access. Kane hopes compounds will be developed in the future to address the issue of cognition.

Dr Kane is a professor of Psychiatry and Molecular Medicine at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the codirector of the Institute for Behavioral Science at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research.