Commentary

Video

Cognitive Issues in Schizophrenia Remain a Challenge

Author(s):

John M. Kane, MD

How does John Kane, MD, address issues of cognition in schizophrenia?

John Kane, MD, shares some of his thoughts on issues of cognition in schizophrenia, which remains a large treatment challenge.

"Unfortunately, we don't have any pharmacologic treatments that have shown to be effective in the treatment of cognition," shared Kane.

Cognitive remediation is a strategy to address cognitive issues, but not all patients have access. Kane hopes compounds will be developed in the future to address the issue of cognition.

How do you treat cognitive issues in schizophrenia? Let us know at PTEditor@mmhgroup.com!

Dr Kane is a professor of Psychiatry and Molecular Medicine at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the codirector of the Institute for Behavioral Science at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research.

Related Videos
clock
clozapine
steering wheel
schizophrenia
Christoph U. Correll
John Kane
clozapine
innovation
Related Content
FDA
April 1st 2025

New NDA Submitted: Bysanti to Treat Acute Bipolar I and Schizophrenia

Leah Kuntz
Treating ‘Morally Objectionable’ Patients
September 27th 2021

Treating ‘Morally Objectionable’ Patients

James L. Knoll IV, MD
schizophrenia
March 31st 2025

Phase 2 Trial Open Enrollment for SPG302, First Synaptic Regenerative Approach to Treat Schizophrenia

Leah Kuntz
What Will the Future of Alzheimer Disease Treatment Look Like?
July 23rd 2021

What Will the Future of Alzheimer Disease Treatment Look Like?

Helen Lavretsky, MD, MS
long covid
March 28th 2025

Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 Infection Presenting With Neuropsychiatric Symptoms: Diagnosis and Management

Meghan Reddy, MD Kalyn Reddy, MD, MPH Hanadi Ajam Oughli, MD Sarah A. Nguyen, MD Helen Lavretsky, MD, MS
smoking
March 27th 2025

In Schizophrenia, Nicotine Enhances Cognitive Performance by Improving Brain Network Function

Heather Burrell Ward, MD
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.