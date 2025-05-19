News

Video

The Loneliness Epidemic: Insights From the 2025 APA Annual Meeting

Author(s):

Badr Ratnakaran, MBBS,Leah Kuntz
Conferences|APA

Badr Ratnakaran, MBBS, highlights the growing loneliness epidemic and emphasizes its severe impact on mental and physical health at the 2025 APA Annual Meeting.

CONFERENCE REPORTER

"The loneliness epidemic is not new," shared Badr Ratnakaran, MBBS.

In 2017, Vivek Murthy, the then-US Surgeon General, declared loneliness a public health "epidemic." In 2023, the World Health Organization recognized it as a global health problem.

Ratnakaran, sat down with Psychiatric Times to discuss the loneliness epidemic at the 2025 American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting.

Loneliness exacerbates multiple levels of issues such as increasing stress; exacerbating depression and anxiety; and elevating risk of diabetes, blood pressure problems, strokes, heart attacks. Overall, it decreases quality of life.

"We as psychiatrists don't often address this as a problem," said Ratnakaran. "It is a big factor in people's diseases and lives. Addressing it will help a lot of the quality of life outcomes and health outcomes. It is very necessary, not only as psychiatrists, but also as physicians."

Dr Ratnakaran is an assistant professor and geriatric psychiatrist at Carilion Clinic-Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. He also serves as the medical director of CONNECT, 24-hour emergency evaluation and referral service of Carilion Clinic.

Related Videos
los angeles
emergency
tardive dyskinesia
tardive dyskinesia
tardive dyskinesia
meds pills
Related Content
Novel PDE10A Inhibitor for Acute Schizophrenia Exacerbation Presented at APA Annual Meeting
May 18th 2025

Novel PDE10A Inhibitor for Acute Schizophrenia Exacerbation Presented at APA Annual Meeting

Heidi Anne Duerr, MPH
Site Logo
May 6th 2014

Bipolar Disorder: Update on Diagnosis

S. Nassir Ghaemi, MD, MPH
Psychiatric Times Board Members Presenting at the 2025 APA Annual Meeting
May 16th 2025

Psychiatric Times Board Members Presenting at the 2025 APA Annual Meeting

Leah Kuntz
Site Logo
May 2nd 2014

Persistent Loneliness: A Relentless-and Prevalent-Problem

Donna M. Sudak, MD
MADNI/AdobeStock
February 17th 2025

Conference Recap: 30th Annual Nevada Psychiatric Association National Psychopharmacology Update

Megan McSweeney
Tasty Cat/AdobeStock
February 14th 2025

Long-Term Efficacy and Safety of Xanomeline and Trospium in Schizophrenia: EMERGENT-5 Trial Findings

Megan McSweeney
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.