The Week in Review: April 22-26

This week, Psychiatric Times® discussed a wide variety of psychiatric issues and industry updates, from the efficacy of ECT for dementia to the connections between food additives and psychiatric disorders.

Positive Phase 2 Data for NBI-1065845 in Adults With Major Depressive Disorder

Neurocrine Biosciences released new positive topline data for the phase 2, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-finding SAVITRI study that assessed the efficacy and safety of NBI-1065845 in adults with major depressive disorder (MDD).

NBI-1065845—an investigational alpha-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazole propionic acid (AMPA) positive allosteric modulator (PAM)—is in development as a potential treatment for patients with MDD who have seen adequate response to at least 1 antidepressant in their current depressive episode. Continue Reading

Electroconvulsive Therapy in Individuals with Behavioral and Psychological Symptoms of Dementia

Dementia is one of the most debilitating aging-related neurodegenerative disorders. More than 6 million adults live with dementia in the United States, and both incidence and prevalence rates of dementia are expected to rise rapidly because of aging trends.

The risk of dementia doubles every 5 years after aged 65 years, increasing to nearly 50% among adults 90 years or older. Individuals with dementia frequently experience behavioral and psychological symptoms, including depression, apathy, agitation, irritability, delusions, and hallucinations. Continue Reading

Connections Between Food Additives and Psychiatric Disorders

Psychiatric disorders such as anxiety and depression have gradually become a major public health concern with 1 of every 8 individuals worldwide experiencing a mental disorder. Various and individual psychological, biological, and environmental risk factors can influence brain structure and function and contribute to the development of mental health disorders. Recently, the connections between food additives and mental health disorders have gained increasing attention.

Food additives are used to prevent food spoilage and/or to enhance food color and flavor. The results of several studies have indicated, however, that excessive use of certain food additives (eg, sweeteners, preservatives, and emulsifiers) may trigger mental disorders including anxiety, depression, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Continue Reading

Benzodiazepines: Fellow Psychiatrists, We Still Have Work to Do

The Wall Street Journal has published an editorial entitled, “The Danger of Relying on Anti-Anxiety Drugs,” by Jenny Taitz, PsyD. The article is gracefully written and reasonably well informed. Taitz appears sympathetic to her patients and open to a variety of opinions from experts and critics alike.

But there is nothing even slightly new or original in her content. It perfectly articulates the opinions of the vast majority of educated nonpsychiatrists on the subject of psychiatric medications in general, and benzodiazepines in particular. These talking points and assorted opinions have not changed significantly in the last 4 decades, which might give one impression that such an article is of no interest. Yet I think such a quick dismissal would be mistaken. Continue Reading

