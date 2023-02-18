The Week in Review: February 13-17

Chepko Danil_AdobeStock

This week, Psychiatric TimesTM covered a wide variety of psychiatric issues and industry updates, from noninvasive brain stimulation treatment for acquired brain injury to an update on the prior authorization process. Here are some highlights from the week.

Lawmakers Support CMS Rules to Streamline Prior Authorizations

Andrea Izzotti_AdobeStock

Senators are supporting proposed regulations that would streamline the prior authorization process for physicians and patients using Medicare Advantage plans. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced the draft rule in December 2022 with 5 key provisions and 5 requests for information. If implemented, CMS estimated the changes would save physicians and hospitals more than $15 billion over a 10-year period. Continue Reading

Treating Acquired Brain Injury With Noninvasive Brain Stimulation

stockdevil_AdobeStock

An acquired brain injury (ABI), as defined by the Brain Injury Association of America, is an injury to the brain that is not congenital, hereditary, degenerative, or caused by birth trauma. Nontraumatic brain injury, alternatively, is caused by an illness or disease that affects the brain and brain function. National surveillance data indicate there are approximately 3 million new cases of ABI each year in the United States, most from traumatic brain injuries and stroke. Continue Reading

The Fight for Psychiatric Rights and Accountability

BillionPhotos.com/AdobeStock

In 1982, Alaska-based lawyer James Barry “Jim” Gottstein experienced a psychotic break due to sleep deprivation and was introduced firsthand to the mental illness system. This encounter inspired him to become an advocate for legal representation and for individuals with mental illness.

He cofounded the Law Project for Psychiatric Rights (PsychRights) in 2002 and serves as its president. Gottstein also is the author of The Zyprexa Papers, which details how he obtained confidential documents showing that executives had knowingly concealed data related to the drug’s metabolic adverse effects (including diabetes), downplayed risks in published data, and illegally promoted off-label use in children and the elderly. Continue Reading

Black Pioneers in Mental Health: Test Your Knowledge

Elena_AdobeStock

How well do you know the immense contributions of African Americans to the mental health field? In honor of Black History Month, Psychiatric Times™ invites you to test your knowledge with this quiz, which introduces you to some of the Black clinicians who have had a huge impact on the mental health field. Take the Quiz Here

See more recent coverage from Psychiatric TimesTM here. And be sure to stay up-to-date by subscribing to the Psychiatric TimesTM E-newsletter.

Do you have a comment on any of these or other articles? Have a good idea for an article and want to write? Interested in sharing your perspectives? Write to us at PTeditor@mmhgroup.com.