The Week in Review: January 23-27

ronstik_AdobeStock

This week, Psychiatric TimesTM covered a wide variety of psychiatric issues and industry updates, from special issues in diagnosing and treating catatonia to helping justice-involved individuals re-enter the community. Here are some highlights from the week.

FDA Announces Need for New Regulatory Pathway for CBD

anankkml_AdobeStock

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that a new regulatory pathway for cannabidiol (CBD) products is needed.

According to the statement—attributed to Janet Woodcock, MD, principal deputy commissioner for the FDA—careful review by an internal FDA working group concluded that the public’s desire for access to CBD products needs to be balanced with the regulatory oversight to help manage and prevent risks associated with use of CBD products. Continue Reading

The Many Faces of Catatonia, An Under-Recognized Clinical Syndrome

mayucolor/AdobeStock

Catatonia is a distinct syndrome marked by a heterogenous constellation of hallmark signs and symptoms. It is associated with both psychiatric etiologies, known as primary catatonia, as well as with other neuromedical conditions, or secondary catatonia.

Catatonia was first described by Karl Kahlbaum in 1874, and unfortunately it was nosologically associated primary with schizophrenia syndromes until as recently as the 1990s. We now know that, among primary psychiatric causes of catatonia, mood disorders such as bipolar disorder and major depressive disorder are much more commonly associated. Continue Reading

Positive Results from Phase 2a Trial of Psychedelic for Major Depressive Disorder

metamorworks/AdobeStock

In the first placebo-controlled efficacy study completed to date exploring a short-duration psychedelic for depression, intravenous (IV) N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT)—SPL026—with supportive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), met the primary endpoint and demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically relevant reduction in depressive symptoms at 2-weeks post-dose as compared with placebo. Continue Reading

Connection, Hope, Purpose, and Empowerment for Justice-Involved Individuals Reentering the Community

Fand_AdobeStock

Returning to the community following a period of incarceration is challenging for any individual. Collateral consequences of justice involvement such as difficulty accessing social and health-related resources, challenges with employment and affordable housing, and disconnection from loved ones and communities contribute to the “revolving-door effect” in which individuals cycle between the community and incarceration.

Empirical studies show this pattern is exacerbated for individuals with serious mental health conditions such as schizophrenia. Continue Reading

See more recent coverage from Psychiatric TimesTM here. And be sure to stay up-to-date by subscribing to the Psychiatric TimesTM E-newsletter.

Do you have a comment on any of these or other articles? Have a good idea for an article and want to write? Interested in sharing your perspectives? Write to us at PTeditor@mmhgroup.com.