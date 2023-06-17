The Week in Review: June 12-16

Chepko Danil_AdobeStock

Positive Data for Narcolepsy, Sleep Disorders, ADHD Drug

New positive data was recently released from 5 in vitro studies investigating the potential for drug-drug interaction (DDI) of mazindol, which is a triple monoamine reuptake inhibitor and partial orexin-2 agonist, as well as its hydrolyzed metabolite (M6).

Mazindol ER is in the process of development for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep-wake disorders, but also has positive studies evaluating it for the treatment of adult attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Continue Reading

Obesity and Metabolism in First-Episode Major Depression

Overweight and obesity are associated with the severity of MDD and antidepressant treatment outcomes. The mechanisms underlying these associations are complex and multifactorial, and may include stress, dysfunctional eating behaviors, and neuroendocrine abnormalities.

There is evidence that patients with MDD and comorbid anxiety have differences in neurobiology and treatment response compared to patients without this comorbidity. Thyroid hormones may link weight problems and anxiety in MDD. However, previous studies have not comprehensively evaluated these associations in patients with MDD. Continue Reading

A Look at the Biggest Barriers to Effective Mental Health Care for Women of Color

In many minoritized cultures, stigma is a significant barrier for women of color (WOC) to receive effective mental health care. There are many minoritized cultures that do not believe that mental illness is real. In the United States, as each generation comes along, they tend to be more open to treatment themselves, but must still balance their realized need for help with the disapproval of their family and cultural circle.

In my years of practice, I have encountered individuals whose family members have suggested that they have too much going for them to be depressed, or that they have no right to be complaining about anxiety if they “aren’t even going to church.” Other times, individuals within a patient’s circle of influence have insisted that the patient throw away their medication because “all they need to fix them is God,” as if they cannot have both. Continue Reading

Psychiatrist Liability and Suicide: The Need for Tort Reform to Safeguard Physicians and Patients

As a health care provider, I am writing to express my concern regarding the increasing liability issues faced by psychiatrists in cases of patient suicide. The articles by Pinals; Bleich, et al; and Sabe, et al, highlight the complexity of the issue and the challenges faced by psychiatrists in providing adequate care to patients at risk of suicide. In addition, the article by Rodziewicz, et al, underscores the importance of medical error reduction and prevention, which is particularly relevant in the context of psychiatric care and patient suicide.

Psychiatrists are facing an increasing burden of liability in cases of patient suicide. The legal framework surrounding psychiatrists’ liability is complex, and it varies from state to state. Some states have laws that limit the liability of psychiatrists in cases of patient suicide, while others hold psychiatrists strictly liable. Continue Reading

