The Week in Review: June 16-20

In case you missed any important updates, here is a recap of this week in Psychiatric Times, including the official removal of the clozapine REMS, the termination of the 988 LGBTQ+ specific services, and interview on the intersection of sex and psychiatry, and more.

FDA Officially Eliminates Clozapine REMS

On June 13, 2025, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially eliminated the clozapine REMS, and all REMS operations ceased. In the wake of this decision, the Schizophrenia & Psychosis Action Alliance announced the upcoming development of a set of clinical, evidence-based courses designed to provide education and guidance for clozapine prescribing. Read more here.

Marking Progress, Promise of Prescription Digital Therapeutics for Mental Health: Interview with Shaheen Lakhan, MD, PhD

The investigational prescription digital therapeutic, CT-155, codeveloped by Click Therapeutics and Boehringer Ingelheim for treatment of negative symptoms in schizophrenia, is in phase 3 clinical testing. Shaheen Lakhan, MD, PhD, chief medical officer of Click Therapeutics, shared his insights on how this technology personalizes patient interactions, enhances engagement and the therapeutic alliance, and could lead to positive outcomes. Read the interview here.

Sex and Psychiatry: The Sizzling, Steamy, Neglected Topic

Frank A. Clark, MD, in this installment of "Psyched Perspectives," a series in which he converses with his colleagues about the practice of psychiatry, sits down with Brittany Albright, MD, MPH, to talk about the often neglected topic of the intersection of sex and psychiatry. Mental health clinicians must create safe spaces for patients to discuss sexuality, sexual adverse effects of medications, and overall sexual health. Albright recommends trying to be as nonjudgmental and open as possible, and to use nonstigmatizing language when discussing sex with patients. Watch the interview here.

Loss of 988 Hotline Services Tailored to LGBTQ+ Youth

This week, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration announced the termination of the 988 National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline LGBTQ+ tailored services. On July 17, 2025, the specific interventions for LGBTQ+ individuals available through the “Press 3” option via phone call or by texting “PRIDE," will no longer be available. Read about the news here.

Promoting Insomnia Management in the Context of Psychiatric Symptoms

Insomnia and psychiatric symptoms have a bidirectional relationship, complicating diagnosis and treatment strategies. CBT-I is the recommended first-line treatment for insomnia; however, access is limited due to a shortage of trained clinicians. Learn more from Alexander Sweetman, PhD; Olga Papadopoulos, BSc, GradDipEd; and Marcia Balzer, BMus (Hons), GradDipCommMgt, in our Sleep Special Report. Read it here.

