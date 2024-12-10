Therapeutic Advances in Alzheimer Disease

News

Gary W. Small, MD
  • Alzheimer's disease diagnosis has advanced significantly, incorporating brain scans and disease-modifying treatments.
  • Challenges remain in the field, despite recent therapeutic advancements.
Do lifestyle interventions really work in Alzheimer disease and what are the underlying mechanisms? Learn more in this ACNP 2024 Annual Meeting session!

Gary Small, MD, shares information on his session "Will Recent Therapeutic Advances Change the Clinical Course of Alzheimer’s Disease" at the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ACNP) Annual Meeting.

His take home message: The ability to diagnose Alzheimer disease has improved, beyond brain scans all the way to disease modifying treatments. But unfortunately, there are challenges.

The varied presenters of this session cover lifestyle interventions, novel biomarkers, approved anti-amyloid drugs, and their associated controversies.

Are you attending this year's ACNP meeting? Let us know at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com!

Dr Small is Chair of Psychiatry at Hackensack University Medical Center and Behavioral Health Physician in Chief at Hackensack Meridian Health.

