Transneural Therapeutics: A New Company to Develop Novel Neuroplastogens

A new preclinical-stage biotechnology company, Transneural Therapeutics, just announced its launch on April 22, 2025. Transneural aims to transform the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases with novel neuroplastogens, in particular recognizing the potential of 5-HT2A agonism to treat these conditions.1

The company's lead asset is TN-001, a dual 5-HT2A partial agonist/5-HT2B antagonist with serotonergic receptor engagement created to deliver rapid and enduring antidepressant effects that rival psychedelic treatment without the risk of hallucinations or dissociative adverse effects. Its lack of adverse effects could potentially eliminate the need for clinical supervision and offer the possibility of traditional dosing. TN-001 is currently in preclinical development for major depressive disorder (MDD) and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

"There remains a high level of unmet need for patients suffering from depression and PTSD," said Charmaine Lykins, chief executive officer (CEO) of Transneural Therapeutics. "About 30% to 50% of patients [with depression] inadequately respond to available treatments and 33% of those with PTSD are treatment resistant. Treatment options for these patients are burdened with safety issues and intolerable [adverse] effects. We have pulled together a team of scientific and strategic experts in neuropsychiatry to take on the challenge of transforming outcomes for patients and families. I am encouraged by the potential of our lead asset, TN-001, and look forward to wrapping up our preclinical efforts and progressing into clinical trials."

As CEO, Lykins brings leadership experience gained over a 30-year career developing and commercializing medicines for central nervous system disorders. She was previously a chief commercial officer at both Karuna and MapLight, and was the global product planning and chief marketing officer of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. Lykins is a pharmaceutical industry veteran; before becoming an executive leader, Lykins worked at Lundbeck, Sunovion, and Lilly, where she significantly contributed to the development and launch of several treatments approved for depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, Alzheimer disease, Parkinson disease, and PTSD. These treatments include including Rexulti for schizophrenia, depression, and agitation in Alzheimer disease; Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder; Latuda schizophrenia and bipolar disorder; Cymbalta for major depressive disorder and generalized anxiety disorder; and Zyprexa for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Overall, Transneural has a robust preclinical pipeline of nonhallucinogenic neuroplastogen assets, engineered for neuropsychiatric disorders and tailored to have receptor engagement at serotonergic targets. This approach enables development of commercially-viable best-in-class treatments engineered for better safety and simplicity of administration than psychedelics while still delivering improved efficacy over current standard of care neuropsychiatric treatments.

Transnerual is a spin out of CaaMTech, a company that has worked as a pioneer of next-generation serotonergic drugs since 2016.2

"After nearly a decade of fundamental science and collaboration, we have developed a portfolio of novel serotonergic neuroplastogens that promises the therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs while also satisfying the practical requirements of pharmaceutical products," said Andrew Chadeayne, PhD, the CEO of CaaMTech. "I am most excited that this technology will be developed and brought to patients under the leadership of Charmaine Lykins at Transneural. Her deep expertise and proven track record in bringing some of today's most widely-prescribed and transformative neuropsychiatric treatments to market position Transneural for unparalleled success in redefining how neuropsychiatric disorders are treated."2

