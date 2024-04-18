Tris Digital Health Forms, Will Focus on Digital Diagnostic Platform for ADHD

greenbutterfly_AdobeStock

Tris Pharma Inc has announced a licensing agreement with Braingaze Ltd and the establishment of Tris Digital Health. Tris Digital Health will concentrate on developing and distributing digital diagnostic and therapeutic products for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and other neurological health disorders.1

Under the agreement, Tris Pharma—a biopharmaceutical company specializing in ADHD, pain, addiction, and neurological disorders—has gained exclusive rights to develop and market a digital diagnostic platform for ADHD in the United States and Canada by Braingaze, a digital health firm focusing on technology-driven solutions for cognitive disorders.1

According to Tris Pharma, the launch of Tris Digital Health and the licensing of Braingaze’s platform are to meet an unmet need for more objective diagnostic tools for ADHD.1,2

“Patients, caregivers, and physicians deserve better tools to support accurate ADHD diagnosis beyond the currently available options,” said Ketan Mehta, founder and CEO at Tris Pharma, in a press release. “We have launched Tris Digital Health to deliver on our long-term commitment to advance meaningful and beneficial health care for physicians, ADHD patients, and caregivers. We are delighted to partner with Braingaze to launch this important endeavor and look forward to offering practitioners in the United States and Canada the opportunity to use and evaluate the benefits of this digital ADHD diagnostic platform.”

Braingaze's digital diagnostic tool for ADHD, which utilizes artificial intelligence and digital biomarkers, facilitates ADHD diagnosis in both children and adults by employing a computerized game and patented eye-tracking technology to assess attention levels. The results provide clinicians with probability and severity scores for individual patients with ADHD.1

“Tris analyzed multiple investigational ADHD digital diagnostic technologies and concluded that the Braingaze test substantially outperforms other tools designed to provide objective ADHD assessment and diagnosis,” said James Hackworth, brand division president at Tris Pharma, in a press release. “We look forward to validating this technology in US patients, with the goal of providing patients, their caregivers, and health care providers greater confidence in ADHD diagnoses to support improved outcomes.”

The technology has already obtained the European CE Mark as a medical device and will undergo clinical trials in the United States under the guidance of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to validate its efficacy for clinical use in North America.1

“We’ve received enthusiastic feedback from European physicians who tell us that our novel diagnostic test is an improvement over subjective tools they relied on until now,” said Laszlo Bax, CEO and co-founder of Braingaze, in a press release. “We are thrilled to partner with Tris, another leader in the ADHD space who has an exceptional track record with 4 commercialized medications, to extend the reach of our ADHD diagnostic solutions to patients who might benefit from it in the United States and Canada.”

An estimated 129 million children and adolescents worldwide have ADHD.3 Here are some recent expert updates and discussions on ADHD as seen in Psychiatric Times®:

Note: This article was prepared with the assistance of ChatGPT.

