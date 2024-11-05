What Is Cardio-Metabolic Depression?

What's the link between mood disorders and obesity or insulin resistance? Susan J. Noonan, MD, MPH, shares what she learned at the 4th annual Precision Psychiatry .

There, Roger McIntyre, MD, FRCPC, presented on what he calls "cardio-metabolic depression." According to research, mood disorders like MDD or bipolar disorder seem to have a connection with insulin resistance or obesity. Patients who have metabolic obesity are more likely to have insulin resistance and impaired cognition. While the exact mechanism is unknown, GLP-1 agonists may have a promising antidepressant effect in a subgroup of patients who have cardio-metabolic depressive disorders.

Dr Noonan is a physician, mental health and wellness coach; author of 5 books on managing mental health and mood disorders with a print and video blog; consultant; group facilitator; and certified peer specialist. Dr Noonan is the inaugural recipient of the National Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance Peer Support Specialist of the Year 2022. Her most recent book, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, is Reconnecting After Isolation: Coping With Anxiety, Depression, Grief, PTSD, and More.