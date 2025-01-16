Why We Need a New Class of Antidepressants

"The antidepressants that are currently available have been game-changers for sure. Many patients benefit from them," says Aaron Koenig, MD, the chief medical officer of Delix Therapeutics. "The challenge is that these drugs don't work for everybody, they take some time to set in, and are often associated with side effects."

Koenig believes current antidepressants, while they can improve lives, do not necessarily target the underlying drivers of major depressive disorder (MDD). Koenig hopes to solve the current issues with antidepressants via the novel neuroplastogen, DLX-001, currently under study for patients with MDD. DLX-001 may be close to targeting the underlying pathology of this disorder, Koenig states.

Dr Koenig currently serves as chief medical officer for Delix Therapeutics, is a diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, and retains active board certification in adult and geriatric psychiatry.