Will You Be Our Valentine?

Psychiatric TimesVol 40, Issue 2

Happy Valentine's Day from us to you!

Valentine's Day

Pixel-Shot/AdobeStock

PUBLISHER'S NOTE

The Valentine’s Day of our youth was a fun holiday. In elementary school, all the kids in the class would exchange cards, and the teachers would allow us to eat sweets and play games. As adults, it is tempting to dismiss the occasion as a commercialized one. Perhaps, instead, we should consider this holiday as an opportunity to show appreciation for others.

In lieu of flowers and chocolates, Psychiatric TimesTM is offering you, our reader, clinical articles, features, and news. For instance, jump in with both feet as John J. Miller, MD, explores what’s new, what’s working, and what’s not in his article on depression psychopharmacology. He further emphasizes the need to evolve and grow to better support and care for patients. This issue also features our Eating Disorders Special Report, which delves into the topics that most affect your patients. In fact, from cover to cover, you will find clinical tips and insights to support you and your practice.

But it does not stop there. In addition to a packed print issue, we aim to woo you, our dear reader, with top-notch clinical content, breaking news, commentaries, and updates on our website (PsychiatricTimes.com) as well as on all our social media channels. As we shower you with the gifts of knowledge, we hope that you will continue to be our valentine.

Mike Hennessy Jr

President and CEO, MJH Life Sciences®

Download Issue PDF
Articles in this issue
Will You Be Our Valentine?
America’s Mental Health Crisis: Are We Willing to Do What Is Required to Fix It?
Rx Evolution: An Ununified Model of MDD and Pharmacological Paradigms
Related Videos
Related Content

A Tale of 3 Retirements: Football Star Tom Brady, Black Psychiatrist James Amos, and Me

February 8th 2023

Facing the First Days of the Pandemic: A Conversation With David Chong, MD, and Sara Nash, MD

May 17th 2021

Natural Healers: The Black Jack of All Trades

February 7th 2023

Psychiatry’s Gender Trouble

January 18th 2021

Psychiatric Lessons from the Memphis Scorpions: What’s in a Name?

February 3rd 2023

2022 Sigourney Award Winner: Getting Psychoanalysis into the World

February 2nd 2023

A Tale of 3 Retirements: Football Star Tom Brady, Black Psychiatrist James Amos, and Me

February 8th 2023

Facing the First Days of the Pandemic: A Conversation With David Chong, MD, and Sara Nash, MD

May 17th 2021

Natural Healers: The Black Jack of All Trades

February 7th 2023

Psychiatry’s Gender Trouble

January 18th 2021

Psychiatric Lessons from the Memphis Scorpions: What’s in a Name?

February 3rd 2023

2022 Sigourney Award Winner: Getting Psychoanalysis into the World

February 2nd 2023

A Tale of 3 Retirements: Football Star Tom Brady, Black Psychiatrist James Amos, and Me

February 8th 2023

Facing the First Days of the Pandemic: A Conversation With David Chong, MD, and Sara Nash, MD

May 17th 2021

Natural Healers: The Black Jack of All Trades

February 7th 2023

Psychiatry’s Gender Trouble

January 18th 2021

Psychiatric Lessons from the Memphis Scorpions: What’s in a Name?

February 3rd 2023

2022 Sigourney Award Winner: Getting Psychoanalysis into the World

February 2nd 2023
Advertise
Contact Us
Editorial
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Info

2 Clarke Drive
Cranbury, NJ 08512

609-716-7777

© 2023 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.