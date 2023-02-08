Will You Be Our Valentine?

Pixel-Shot/AdobeStock

PUBLISHER'S NOTE

The Valentine’s Day of our youth was a fun holiday. In elementary school, all the kids in the class would exchange cards, and the teachers would allow us to eat sweets and play games. As adults, it is tempting to dismiss the occasion as a commercialized one. Perhaps, instead, we should consider this holiday as an opportunity to show appreciation for others.

In lieu of flowers and chocolates, Psychiatric TimesTM is offering you, our reader, clinical articles, features, and news. For instance, jump in with both feet as John J. Miller, MD, explores what’s new, what’s working, and what’s not in his article on depression psychopharmacology. He further emphasizes the need to evolve and grow to better support and care for patients. This issue also features our Eating Disorders Special Report, which delves into the topics that most affect your patients. In fact, from cover to cover, you will find clinical tips and insights to support you and your practice.

But it does not stop there. In addition to a packed print issue, we aim to woo you, our dear reader, with top-notch clinical content, breaking news, commentaries, and updates on our website (PsychiatricTimes.com) as well as on all our social media channels. As we shower you with the gifts of knowledge, we hope that you will continue to be our valentine.

Mike Hennessy Jr

President and CEO, MJH Life Sciences®