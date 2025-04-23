Wisdom and Age: What's the Connection?

This video series is taking a short break while Dr Moffic is away. For now, enjoy the rerun of this video with updated commentary.

Last year’s video from May 1st was actually a rerun from 2023, so now about 2 years old. By now, we have time to look back on the focus on age and wisdom in our recent presidents of the United States.



We know that past president Biden dropped out near the end of the race to be replaced by Kamala Harris, who lost. Despite some public presentation concerns, there has not been any clear disclosure of his mental status of the time. Just recently, he appeared publicly for the first time since the new administration began.



Since Trump won the current presidency, there has been no discussion about age that I have seen, even though President Trump is only 2 years younger than past president Biden.



And wisdom? I guess that is in the mind of the beholder. Certainly, we are going through a drastic change in federal policies. Whether they turn out wise or not, time and resistance will tell. We do know, however, that mental disorders continue to rise, with a special concern for those that have suddenly lost their jobs.



Age and wisdom is inevitably a concern of anyone who reaches old age and continues to practice in medicine and psychiatry. We need more guidelines on now to assess the desired increase in wisdom with what could be lost mentally with aging.

