Working Together to Prevent Acts of Terrorism and Violence

Don't miss this APA workshop led by experienced psychologists and psychiatrists from the FBI’s Behavioral Threat Assessment Center and the Department of Homeland Security’s National Threat Evaluation and Reporting Office!

Karie Gibson, PsyD, previews the APA session, "Look Who Came to Treatment Team: Threat Management and Working With Federal Agencies to Manage High Risk Patients."

How can clinicians partner with local, state, and federal partners to prevent acts of terrorism and identify persons of concern? Don't miss the session on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM PDT in Room 151!

Dr Gibson serves as the Unit Chief for the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit-1, Behavioral Threat Assessment Center (BTAC).

Poster Examines Accuracy of DID Information on TikTok, YouTube

May 21st 2023

Bipolar Disorder: Update on Diagnosis

May 6th 2014

Dismantling Structures Through Creativity

May 21st 2023

Persistent Loneliness: A Relentless-and Prevalent-Problem

May 2nd 2014

Leveraging Alliance-Based Interventions to Address Suicide Risk

May 21st 2023

Meeting Poster Explores New Onset Psychosis in COVID-19

May 21st 2023

