Psychiatric Times
Vol 41, Issue 10

World Mental Health Day

Mike Hennessy Jr

Today is World Mental Health Day.

October 10, 2024, marks World Mental Health Day. Started in 1992 by the World Federation for Mental Health, the commemoration was initiated to bring global awareness to the issues associated with mental illness and present a unifying voice advocating positive change. This year’s theme is “It Is Time to Prioritize Mental Health in the Workplace,” and the commemoration will be supported by more than 2000 participants from 116 countries. The goal is to highlight issues such as social inclusion and empowerment, stress and burnout, and workplace conditions.

Whether advocating policy change, sharing how to support patients in the workplace, or offering tips for preventing, identifying, and addressing professional burnout, Psychiatric Times has regularly highlighted the importance and intersection of work and mental health issues, both for patients and clinicians. An important foundation of workplace wellness is ensuring people have the tools and support to complete their tasks successfully. And that’s one of our key goals at Psychiatric Times. Cover to cover in every print issue and online at psychiatrictimes.com, we share best-practice tips from your colleagues on issues like diagnostic challenges and treatment strategies to empower and inform you. For instance, this issue includes a continuing education article on agitation, the Schizophrenia Special Report, and research updates on mood disorders.

Do you have best practices to share with your colleagues? Share them via social media or write to us at PTEditor@mmhgroup.com. Your tip could be included in an upcoming Special Report. 

