"Christianity and Psychiatry" Examines Faith and Tradition vs Medical and Scientific Knowledge

BOOK REVIEW

Christianity and Psychiatry

Edited by John R. Peteet, MD; H. Steven Moffic, MD; Ahmed Hankir, MBChB, MRCPsych; and Harold G. Koenig, MD

Springer, 2021; 311 pages; $119 (paperback)

Reviewed by Renato D. Alarcón, MD, MPH

Christianity and Psychiatry is the third of a book series focused on several angles of the religion-psychiatry equation, published in the last 3 years and edited, practically, by the same team of scholars. These features confer high academic quality and a homogeneous set of perspectives on the topic of Christianity and its many links with psychiatry throughout centuries.

The 2 previous volumes dealt with Islamophobia and anti-Semitism as human/behavioral/emotional attitudes. Christianity may not engender a similar magnitude of negative responses, but, perhaps for the very same reason, its connections with psychiatry exhibit a larger variety of fronts.

This was the objective pursued by the 4 editors (from Harvard Medical School, Medical College of Wisconsin, Duke Medical Center, and King’s College London)—asking a total of 31 authors (23 from the United States, 3 from Canada, 3 from the United Kingdom, and 1 each from Scotland and the Netherlands) to contribute 21 chapters. As the foreword and the introduction state, the book addresses different levels of faith and tradition versus medical and scientific knowledge, their antagonisms and controversies, and their integration and mutuality.

A panoramic and detailed analysis of the book’s content led this reviewer to formulate a catalogue of 5 areas explored throughout the chapters—areas sometimes clearly delineated, and other times, inevitably mixed because of their complexities. It is not an isolating compartmentalization because the connections emerge almost spontaneously; nevertheless, I will describe and explore them as orderly as I can in an attempt to systematize the impressive richness of the reading material. The first 3 areas are history, clinical practice, and education, while the last 2 examine implicit contradictions (not from or between the authors, but owned by the topics themselves) and some conceptual or formal, although not necessarily formidable absences.

History

The historical focus touches authoritatively on many chapters. Some readers may feel that the first one, titled “The fraught history of Psychiatry and Christianity,” would be sufficient with its impressive deployment of information from biblical sources to lucid perspectives during the Middle Ages and accomplishments of legendary figures like Augustine of Hippo, Baxter, Tuke, Brigham, Charcot, Janet, and William James throughout the past 6 centuries.

The questioning of divinely inspired behaviors of Old Testament heroes as possible psychiatric syndromes also started a long time ago (chapter 3). It seems that the stigma of mental conditions (including self-stigma) has always existed (chapters 2 and 14). We learn about the Christian origins of Alcoholics Anonymous (chapter 11) and the inclusion of “care of the soul” envisioned and clearly spelled out by Johann Christian Reil (the creator of the name, “psychiatry,” for our field) in 1808 (chapter 16).

The polemics between conservative (mostly Protestant) and liberal Christians generated anger and confusion, but also channeled the first elements of the contemporary concept of Liberation Theology (chapter 19). As important, one learns of the prophet Muhammad’s protective attitude toward Christians (chapter 19) and considers the history of ideological and temperamental polemics between Freud (who could be described as Atheistic Jewish) and some of his early notable Christian followers (ie, Jung), who occupy a crucial place in the doctrine-based history of psychiatry and psychoanalysis (chapters 18 and 19).

Clinical Practice