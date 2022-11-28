The Importance of Avoiding Implicit Bias in Advocating for Patients

The tele-geropsychiatry new patient consultation appointment started. The patient and his wife were on camera. The patient was able to answer most of the interview questions himself, with his wife chiming in intermittently. The patient was a very pleasant man living with Parkinson disease. We talked about where the patient and his wife live, their children, the patient’s time in the military, and the state of his mood. Then I asked about eating and sleeping and started the review of medications. Here we go, I said to myself.

The consult was a referral from the patient’s primary care physician noting anxiety and that “wife requests refill for patient’s clonazepam 1.0 mg qhs.” The consult mentioned that clonazepam was the only medication to assist with the patient’s mood and sleep. It also mentioned that the primary care physician had recommended trazodone but that the prescription was never filled.

Naturally, I thought about clonazepam and the fall risk for the patient—an older gentleman with Parkinson disease—and about how clonazepam is the “only medication that assists the patient,” according to the consult. I was eager to talk with the patient and his wife and curious about whether there might be pushback when discussing the adverse effects of such a medication, especially in a patient with Parkinson disease.

I was prepared to discuss the risks and benefits of using clonazepam at this dose in an individual with dizziness and falls, compounded by a neurodegenerative disease. Then came a natural pause—one of the moments in the psychiatric interview that can often be just a moment to hold space with the patient.

“He used to thrash in his sleep,” the patient’s wife said.

“Thrash?” I asked.

“Yes,” she said.

“Could you tell me a little bit more?” I asked.

The patient’s wife then described years in which the patient would become agitated during the night, moving his legs and arms and sometimes striking his wife during these episodes. The only medication that the patient had used over the last 12 years was clonazepam. When he trialed quetiapine, the thrashing got worse.

I thought to myself: Thrashing…in someone with Parkinson disease…got worse with quetiapine…Could this in fact be rapid eye movement sleep behavior disorder (RBD)? I quickly went to UpToDate and searched for “treatment” and “first line: clonazepam 0.5 to 1.0 mg qhs.” Then came the “ah-ha” moment.