Psychiatrist Humility and Patient Empowerment

Following doctors’ orders in psychiatry has always been a challenge. Stigma, denial, confusion, and misinformation often contributed to the reluctance, or nonadherence, of patients. That was what led me early on in my career to try to empower patients. What follows is what a colleague remembered from sitting in on my patient interactions in the early 1980s 1 :

If you are of a certain age, you will recall the saying: “Doctor knows best.” After the civil rights era and the social justice advances of various groups, including patients, the saying became more like: “Both doctors and patients know best.” Actually, it is even broader than that when you go beyond an individual private practice office to treating more complex patients with serious illnesses. Then we have something like: “The team know best.”

As patients with severe mental illness are involved with their families in one way or another, families were brought in with the permission of the patient because their positive expression was therapeutic and they needed to be empowered too.

Education had similar feedback loops. Though we psychiatrists were usually the most thoroughly educated and had much to teach, we had to try to follow what other clinicians wanted to learn and also what they could teach. This feedback was especially important in recognizing and reducing structural racism in our clinics.

Back in the early 1990s, I was asked to be the medical director of a clinic specializing in working with those with gender concerns, which was, at that time, the only such clinic in the Midwest. I asked, “Why me?” I knew virtually nothing about such patients. The head of the clinic responded: “Well, you have a good reputation in helping the underserved minorities. If you come here with the same attitude, we and the patients will teach you most everything else you need to know.” And they did. And that is what Valeria Roldán and Z Paige Lerario, MD, NYS CRPA/CPS-provisional, and the other authors in this Special Report, do in their articles.

Nowadays, that is called cultural humility. Psychiatry, like the rest of medicine and other fields, is a work in progress. We are all wrong at times, have to admit that, and move on. I would call that psychiatrist humility.

The informative and empowering papers in the Special Report follow this same spirit and model. Learn from them!

