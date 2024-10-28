5 Important Self Care Tips for Clinicians

Sara Robinson, DNP, RN, PMHNP-BC, shares 5 tips for clinicians on self care. While self care is a popular buzzword, it is harder to find tangible elements that you can implement as a clinician. Here's a good place to start.

5 Tips for Clinicians

1. Engage in self reflection.

2. Ensure you have a good support system.

3. Utilize time off.

4. Set and maintain boundaries with patients, employers, friends, and family.

5. Get involved in improving patient advocacy.

Dr Robinson is assistant professor and director of the Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner specialty at the University of Maryland School of Nursing.