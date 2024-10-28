Commentary

Article

5 Important Self Care Tips for Clinicians

Author(s):

Sara Robinson, DNP, RN, PMHNP-BC

Here are 5 self care tips to help clinicians stay on top of their own mental health.

Sara Robinson, DNP, RN, PMHNP-BC, shares 5 tips for clinicians on self care. While self care is a popular buzzword, it is harder to find tangible elements that you can implement as a clinician. Here's a good place to start.

5 Tips for Clinicians

1. Engage in self reflection.

2. Ensure you have a good support system.

3. Utilize time off.

4. Set and maintain boundaries with patients, employers, friends, and family.

5. Get involved in improving patient advocacy.

Dr Robinsonis assistant professor and director of the Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner specialty at the University of Maryland School of Nursing.

Related Videos
desert
marriage
sunshine
overwhelm
Related Content
trauma
October 28th 2024

Beyond Emotional Labor: Exploring How Trauma Becomes an Occupational Hazard for Clinicians

Shaili Jain, MD
A Forensic Psychiatrist Takes the Stand
September 28th 2021

A Forensic Psychiatrist Takes the Stand

James L. Knoll IV, MD
Bermuda triangle
September 18th 2024

The September Triangle of Mental Health Dangers

H. Steven Moffic, MD
Surviving a Physician Suicide: Imperfect Grief and Shaping the Narrative for the Children Left Behind
May 30th 2018

Surviving a Physician Suicide: Imperfect Grief and Shaping the Narrative for the Children Left Behind

David Carreon, MD Jessica A. Gold, MD, MS
managed care
July 12th 2024

By Any Other Name, Managed Care Is Still a Major Manager of Mental Health Care

H. Steven Moffic, MD
arts
May 7th 2024

Creativity and Burnout as a Clinician

Frank A. Clark, MD
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.