Looking for Our Silver Linings

Keep looking for the sunshine!

Psychiatry & Society

H. Steven Moffic, MD, advises us all to keep looking for silver linings in a world that gives us a lot of challenges.

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who has specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry. A prolific writer and speaker, he received the one-time designation of Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Assembly of the American Psychiatric Association in 2002. He is an advocate for mental health issues related to climate instability, burnout, Islamophobia, and anti-Semitism for a better world. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.

Related Videos
Related Content

Eulogies for Culturally Diverse Psychiatrists

May 18th 2023

A Forensic Psychiatrist Takes the Stand

September 28th 2021

A Yin and Yang Dialectical Psychiatry

May 16th 2023

Facing the First Days of the Pandemic: A Conversation With David Chong, MD, and Sara Nash, MD

May 17th 2021

Mayday! Mayday! It Is B-Day for Migrant Mental Health at Our Border

May 12th 2023

Psychiatry’s High Holy Days

May 10th 2023

Eulogies for Culturally Diverse Psychiatrists

May 18th 2023

A Forensic Psychiatrist Takes the Stand

September 28th 2021

A Yin and Yang Dialectical Psychiatry

May 16th 2023

Facing the First Days of the Pandemic: A Conversation With David Chong, MD, and Sara Nash, MD

May 17th 2021

Mayday! Mayday! It Is B-Day for Migrant Mental Health at Our Border

May 12th 2023

Psychiatry’s High Holy Days

May 10th 2023

Eulogies for Culturally Diverse Psychiatrists

May 18th 2023

A Forensic Psychiatrist Takes the Stand

September 28th 2021

A Yin and Yang Dialectical Psychiatry

May 16th 2023

Facing the First Days of the Pandemic: A Conversation With David Chong, MD, and Sara Nash, MD

May 17th 2021

Mayday! Mayday! It Is B-Day for Migrant Mental Health at Our Border

May 12th 2023

Psychiatry’s High Holy Days

May 10th 2023
© 2023 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.