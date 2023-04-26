Looking for Our Silver Linings

Keep looking for the sunshine!
Psychiatry & Society
H. Steven Moffic, MD, advises us all to keep looking for silver linings in a world that gives us a lot of challenges.
Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who has specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry. A prolific writer and speaker, he received the one-time designation of Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Assembly of the American Psychiatric Association in 2002. He is an advocate for mental health issues related to climate instability, burnout, Islamophobia, and anti-Semitism for a better world. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.