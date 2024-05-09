AI and Virtual Psychiatry: Pros and Cons

CONFERENCE REPORTER

Nidal Moukaddam, MD, PhD, sat down with Psychiatric Times at the 2024 American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting to discuss an important topic in her research: psychiatry and technology. What do you lose with virtual psychiatry? What do you gain? Can a human bond still be formed?

Dr Moukaddam is an associate professor in the Menninger Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Baylor College of Medicine, as well as the Harris Health Outpatient Psychiatry Adult Outpatient Services director and the medical director of the Stabilization, Treatment & Rehabilitation (STAR) Program for Psychosis, also at Baylor College of Medicine. She also serves on the Psychiatric Times Advisory Board.