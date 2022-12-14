Air Pollution Affects Depressive Symptoms in Bipolar Disorder

Recent research assessed the association between localized mean air quality index and the symptom severity of depression and mania in individuals with bipolar disorder, and found worsened air quality increased symptoms of depression.

“This is the first study to find that real-time air pollution exposure is associated with acutely increased depression symptoms in people with bipolar disorder,” wrote the study authors.1

By using a digital health care platform called juli, which reports air pollutant levels to users as the daily air quality index (AQI),2 researchers were able to examine the cross-sectional association between 2-week mean AQI and symptoms of depression and mania. Researchers examined 1423 participants with bipolar disorder who completed PHQ-8 and ASRM questionnaires. Of this group, 1142 (80.3%) were female, 701 (49.3%) had received a diagnosis for more than 5 years, and 723 (50.8%) continue to see a psychiatrist regularly. The AQI ranged from 2 to 235 (mean 43, standard deviation 23). The PHQ-8 scores ranged from 0 to 24 (mean 12.8, standard deviation 5.9) and the ASRM scores ranged from 0 to 20 (mean 4.75, standard deviation 3.9).