Answering 3 Clinical Questions in the Wake of the Removal of the Clozapine REMS Requirement

Commentary
Video
Author(s):
Without the scaffolding of the REMS requirement for clozapine, how can you best utilize this treatment?
In February 2025, the US Food and Drug Administration announced the clozapine REMS (Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy) protocol was no longer necessary and may even be a barrier to access.1 Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C, Psych-CAQ, answers 3 clinical questions in the wake of this REMS removal.
"It is more important than ever that we as providers are taking the lead," said Asbach.
Mr Asbach is a psychiatric physician associate and serves as associate director of interventional psychiatry at DENT Neurologic Institute in New York.
Reference
1. Duerr HA. FDA officially removes REMS requirement for clozapine. Psychiatric Times. February 25, 2025. https://www.psychiatrictimes.com/view/fda-officially-removes-rems-requirement-for-clozapine