Blog

Article

At the Student Poetry Reading

Author(s):

Richard M. Berlin, MD
Series|Any Good Poem

Key Takeaways

  • Kim Stafford, an Emeritus Professor, founded the Northwest Writing Institute and has published extensively in poetry and prose.
  • Stafford has taught writing globally, including in Scotland, Italy, Mexico, and Bhutan, and was named Oregon’s 9th Poet Laureate in 2018.
SHOW MORE

"In my poem, says another, I can forget I am forgotten. Now I understand being misunderstood..."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem "At the Student Poetry Reading" by Kim Stafford. Stafford is an Emeritus Professor at Lewis and Clark College in Oregon. He writes, teaches, and travels to raise the human spirit through poetry. In 1986, Stafford founded the Northwest Writing Institute, and he has published a dozen books of poetry and prose. He has taught writing in dozens of schools and community centers, including events in Scotland, Italy, Mexico, and Bhutan. In 2018 he was named Oregon’s 9th Poet Laureate.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.

Related Videos
wind
support group
spinal tap
train
grave
pray
medical student
fish river
dialysis
winter
Related Content
writing
January 16th 2025

How a Psychiatrist Writes a Poem...

Richard M. Berlin, MD
GlebStock-shutterstock
July 21st 2016

The Hang Gliders

Richard M. Berlin, MD
desert eye
January 3rd 2025

The Second Coming...

Richard M. Berlin, MD
Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)
December 13th 2012

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

Richard M. Berlin, MD
writing
December 27th 2024

"How a Psychiatrist Writes a Poem"

Richard M. Berlin, MD
talking
December 20th 2024

The Talking Cure

Richard M. Berlin, MD
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.