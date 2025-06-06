Blog

Video

The Insurance Representative Tells Me How Much the Baby’s Delivery Will Cost

Author(s):

Richard M. Berlin, MD
Series|Any Good Poem

"It all depends on the child’s arrival..."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares Katie Condon's poem, "The Insurance Representative Tells Me How Much the Baby’s Delivery Will Cost." Condon is the author of Praying Naked, which won the Charles B. Wheeler Poetry Prize. A former Creative Writing Fellow in Poetry at Emory University and a recipient of the 2025 National Endowment for the Arts fellowship, Condon is an assistant professor at Southern Methodist University and lives in Dallas.

About her poem, “The Insurance Representative Tells Me How much the Baby’s Delivery will Cost,” Condon says, "Preparing to give birth was, for me, as nearly a dystopian experience as the birth itself. During my first pregnancy, I’d often wonder if the healthcare system was designed with the intention to confuse people until they stopped asking questions. How naive of me."

She also said, “This poem aims to simulate the absurd experience of advocating for care coverage only to deal over and over again with the farcically inhumane attitudes of the systems that aim to support our health.”

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is an instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.

Related Videos
rabbit
pigeon city
psychotherapy
america sad
moon
happiness
sad woman
debt
growing
money
Related Content
car accident
May 15th 2025

You could have killed me today

Jaslyn Kindel, MD
GlebStock-shutterstock
July 21st 2016

The Hang Gliders

Richard M. Berlin, MD
In or Out
April 18th 2025

In or Out

Frank A. Clark, MD
Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)
December 13th 2012

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

Richard M. Berlin, MD
spring
March 27th 2025

You Cannot Stop the Spring

Ronald W. Pies, MD
Weather Alert
March 25th 2025

Weather Alert

Frank A. Clark, MD
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.