Be a Light

In this series, Holiday Traditions, we asked clinicians to share their favorite holiday traditions from both past and present. Here’s how they answered.

The holiday season, for the most part, is a reason for joy and celebration. For some, however, it is a time of grief and heartbreak. As a psychiatrist, but mainly as a human, I need to notice and honor the impact of holidays on people around me. With the widespread of trauma and its subsequent dysfunctions, I am aware of how lonely and depressing these times can be.

From a diversity standpoint, not every religion or culture is represented in the major US holidays. For example, in my faith, Islam, I celebrate the end of Ramadan (the sacred month of fasting) and the end of Hajj (the holy pilgrimage to the house of God).