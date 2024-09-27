"A single gem has throbbed in my chest my whole life, even though, even though this is my second heart..."
Any Good Poem
Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem "Belief in Magic," by Dean Young, who is recognized as one of the most energetic and influential contemporary poets.
He was influenced by the New York School poets, and Surrealists such as Andre Breton. Young’s poetry is full of wild leaps of illogic, extravagant imagery, and mercurial shifts in tone. His poems often blur the boundaries between reality and imagination. The American Academy of Arts and Letters noted, “Dean Young’s poems are as entertaining as a three-ring circus and as imaginative as a canvas by Hieronymus Bosch. Before his death in 2022 Young taught at the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, the MFA program at Warren Wilson College, and at the University of Texas-Austin where he held the William Livingston Chair of Poetry.
Berlin shares a few notes about the poem:
