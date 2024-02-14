Black History Month

"As we commemorate Black History Month, it is an opportune time to highlight the contributions of Black clinicians while acknowledging past and current shortcomings as well as the imperative to strive for improved equity for clinicians and patients alike."

As we commemorate Black History Month, it is an opportune time to highlight the contributions of Black clinicians while acknowledging past and current shortcomings as well as the imperative to strive for improved equity for clinicians and patients alike.

The story of Solomon Carter Fuller, MD, one of the earliest Black psychiatrists, paints an all-too-familiar picture. Although Fuller is recognized for his groundbreaking work with Alzheimer disease, he was underpaid compared with his White peers.

Fuller acknowledged the racial injustices of his day, and he worked to improve circumstances for his colleagues and his patients. He played a vital role in the recruitment and training of Black psychiatrists at the Tuskegee Veterans Administration Hospital. He also trained medical personnel to better understand the adverse effects of syphilis among Black veterans, thereby preventing misdiagnoses, inappropriate discharges, and potential loss of their military benefits.

He retired after a junior White professor was promoted over him, lamenting, “With the sort of work that I have done, I might have gone farther and reached a higher plane had it not been for my color.”1

Despite some progress, psychiatry still has work to do. According to American Psychiatric Association data, only ~2% of psychiatrists are Black; the Black Mental Health Alliance has reported that only 21.3% of psychiatrists and 5.6% of advanced-practice psychiatric nurses are members of minority groups. And research indicates that racial bias impacts diagnoses, including increased diagnosis of psychotic versus mood disorders and higher rates of antipsychotic medication.2

Over the years, Psychiatric Times has endeavored to foster diversity, equity, and inclusivity, with the support of you, our readers. During this Black History Month, we ask you to share your inspiration, challenges, and triumphs so we can continue this important journey. Share comments and article ideas via PTEditor@MMHGroup.com or on our social media.

Mike Hennessy Jr

President and CEO, MJH Life Sciences®

References

1. Mohammed H. Recognizing African-American contributions to neurology: the role of Solomon Carter Fuller (1872-1953) in Alzheimer’s disease research. Alzheimers Dement. 2021;17(2):246-250.

2. Londono Tobon A, Flores JM, Taylor JH, et al. Racial implicit associations in psychiatric diagnosis, treatment, and compliance expectations. Acad Psychiatry. 2021;45(1):23-33.

