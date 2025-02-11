Building Resilience in Difficult Times: Lessons from Admiral McRaven

In the current times, many patients may be experiencing unprecedented disruptions to personal and professional lives. Feelings of anxiety, worry, and powerlessness can be overwhelming. As a physician, mental health and wellness coach, certified peer specialist, and long-term patient living with depression, Susan J. Noonan, MD, MPH, understands the importance of self-care and resilience in navigating adversity.

A strong foundation for mental well-being begins with self-care. Maintaining sufficient sleep, a healthy diet, regular exercise, and structured routines is crucial. Additionally, social connection plays a vital role in mental health, as isolation can exacerbate stress and anxiety. By staying connected with friends and loved ones, we reinforce our sense of support and belonging. Equally important is maintaining a balanced perspective—sticking to facts rather than reacting emotionally to misinformation helps build stability and clarity.

Self-care is not indulgent; it is essential for emotional health, balance, and resilience. Noonan recently revisited the life lessons shared by Admiral William H. McRaven, MS, in his renowned 2014 commencement address at the University of Texas at Austin. His speech, which has resonated with millions worldwide, is based on experiences from his Navy SEAL training and career, offering practical wisdom for overcoming adversity.

McRaven emphasizes the importance of small daily accomplishments, starting with something as simple as making your bed. This small task instills a sense of achievement and motivation, setting the tone for a productive day. He also reminds us that life is often unfair, and that failure is inevitable. However, rather than dwelling on setbacks, we should learn from them, grow stronger, and keep moving forward.

Additionally, McRaven highlights the significance of perseverance, calculated risk-taking, and facing obstacles head-on. He encourages seeking support from others rather than attempting to navigate hardships alone. In today’s world, where uncertainty looms, his message about standing up against those who seek to manipulate or control is especially relevant. Courage and integrity are essential in resisting intimidation and advocating for what is right.

McRaven’s final lesson is to rise to challenges with inner strength, determination, and composure. Even in our darkest moments, we must strive to be our best selves and never give up. As healthcare providers and individuals, we have the ability to endure adversity, support others, and inspire hope. By integrating these principles into our lives and encouraging them in our patients, we can foster resilience and strength in ourselves and those around us.

Dr Noonan is a physician, mental health and wellness coach; author of 5 books on managing mental health and mood disorders with a print and video blog; consultant; group facilitator; and certified peer specialist. Dr Noonan is the inaugural recipient of the National Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance Peer Support Specialist of the Year 2022. Her most recent book, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, is Reconnecting After Isolation: Coping With Anxiety, Depression, Grief, PTSD, and More.