Challenges for Transgender Patients: Thoughts From the AMA President

Some clinicians are afraid to ask about gender and sexuality. Here's how this affects patient outcomes.
CONFERENCE REPORTER
Jesse M. Ehrenfeld, MD, MPH, shared with attendees of the 2024 American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting that patients do not mind questions about gender and sexuality in a health care setting. In fact, he believes it is crucial to ask.
Pushing legislators out of the exam room is paramount, he shared, as any breech of patient physician autonomy must be pushed back.
Dr Ehrenfeld is the president of the American Medical Association.