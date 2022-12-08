Childhood Trauma and Outcomes With Lithium or Quetiapine in Outpatients With Bipolar Disorder

RESEARCH UPDATE

CASE VIGNETTE

“Mrs Gee” is a 58-year-old Native American female with a history of bipolar disorder with psychotic features and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) who presents to the outpatient clinic for an evaluation. She presents a clear history of past manic episodes associated with decreased need for sleep, racing thoughts, pressured speech, and impulsive behavior, most recently occurring about 4 months ago. Mrs Gee required inpatient psychiatric treatment. She endorses current depressed mood and insomnia.

In the past month, she has worsening of chronic auditory hallucinations of men who sexually abused her in the past. Sometimes the voices tell her to harm herself, which she is able to ignore, and she denies current suicidal ideation. She was violently raped at age 7, and was sexually assaulted by her uncle and several of her mother’s boyfriends as a teenager. She was also emotionally and physically abused by her mother. After discussing the risks and benefits of various medications, Mrs Gee is agreeable to a trial of quetiapine, which she has not taken previously. Quetiapine is titrated over 2 weeks to a dose of 400 mg at bedtime. She reports improved sleep and mood, and renewed interest in her hobbies, including handcrafting “dream catchers.” Over the next 6 months, she maintains euthymia and reports improved interactions with family and friends.

Childhood trauma is associated with the clinical course of bipolar disorder, including earlier age of onset, a greater number of mood episodes, psychotic symptoms, and psychiatric comorbidity.1 Furthermore, childhood trauma may also be associated with poorer response to anticonvulsants, although findings for lithium have been conflicting.2,3 There is an absence of studies of whether childhood trauma affects treatment with antipsychotics in patients with bipolar disorder.

The Current Study

Wrobel and colleagues studied the association between childhood trauma and symptomatic and functional treatment outcomes in outpatients with bipolar disorder randomized to lithium or quetiapine.4 The authors performed secondary analyses of the Clinical Health Outcomes Initiative in Comparative Effectiveness for Bipolar Disorder (Bipolar CHOICE) study.5 Briefly, in this > 6 month trial, lithium or quetiapine were combined with adjunctive personalized treatments. In the study, 482 participants aged 18 to 62 with DSM-IV-TR bipolar I or II disorder and at least mild mood symptoms (Clinical Global Impressions [CGI] score ≥ 3) were randomized. Diagnosis was assessed with the Mini-International Neuropsychiatric Interview (MINI). Childhood trauma was assessed by clinical interview, and defined as exposure to physical, sexual, and/or emotional abuse. Symptoms were assessed with the Bipolar Inventory of Symptoms Scale (BISS) and CGI. Functional impairment was measured with the longitudinal Interval Follow-up Evaluation-Range of Impaired Functioning Tool (LIFE-RIFT).