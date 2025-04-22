Cybin Announces Partnership With Osmind to Advance Clinical-Stage Psychiatry Programs

alphaspirit/AdobeStock

Cybin, a late-stage breakthrough neuropsychiatry company, announced a strategic partnership with Osmind, a leading service provider advancing psychiatry through technology, services, and real-world evidence. Together, they will aim to bring innovative mental health treatments to patients in need.1

Cybin is committed to revolutionizing mental health care by developing new and innovative next-generation treatment options to address the large unmet need for individuals who suffer from mental health conditions. Osmind has a network of over 800 clinics, which comprises the country's largest network of interventional psychiatry practices. The company’s psychiatry-tailored software and services, used by leading psychiatry practices across the US, help improve patient outcomes and drive practice success. Additionally, Osmind's clinic network, point-of-care software, and real-world data support life sciences companies in developing and scaling access to cutting-edge treatments.

“Preparation for the commercialization of our clinical stage programs is a top priority, and aligning ourselves with Osmind will help us accelerate our goals,” said Doug Drysdale, chief executive officer of Cybin. "Osmind’s extensive network of over 800 psychiatry clinics in the US, combined with our expertise, allows us to align on and prepare for the operational infrastructure needs relevant for interventional treatments. End-to-end mapping in key areas of clinic workflow and patients’ journey such as pharmacy, fulfillment, patient access, and reimbursement will lay the groundwork for commercialization of our lead clinical programs: CYB003 in phase 3 development for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder, and CYB004 in a phase 2 study for generalized anxiety disorder. We look forward to a productive collaboration that leads to meaningful progress in transforming the treatment paradigm for patients with mental health disorders.”

Cybin is currently developing 2 main potential treatments: CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin molecule, in phase 3 development for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and CYB004, a proprietary deuterated N, N-dimethyltryptamine program in a phase 2 study for generalized anxiety disorder. The company also has a research pipeline of investigational, 5-HT-receptor focused compounds.

CYB003 was granted breakthrough therapy designation for the treatment of moderate to severe depressive disorder.2 In February 2025, Cybin announced the initiation of PARADIGM, a phase 3 pivotal program evaluating the efficacy and safety of CYB003 for the adjunctive treatment of MDD, aptly named for the belief that CYB003 could be a paradigm shift in the treatment of depression. PARADIGM incorporates protocols that proactively address some of the challenges encountered by peers developing molecules with similar mechanisms of action by (1) recruiting from the larger MDD population; (2) administering CYB003 as an adjunctive treatment and not requiring patients to titrate off their existing antidepressants; and (3) utilizing a 12-week blinded period to maximize the number of patients that remain in the study through the blinded stage. The phase 3 program is comprised of 3 pivotal efficacy studies: (1) APPROACH; (2) EMBRACE; and (3) EXTEND. APPROACH has been initiated, with topline results expected in 2026.3

“We are thrilled to partner with Cybin; together, we are aligning incentives across stakeholders to help patients in need,” said Jimmy Qian, president of Osmind. “By preparing real-world care settings for next-generation neuropsychiatric interventions, Osmind is reducing friction and promoting practice success for clinicians, increasing access for patients, while supporting Cybin’s market penetration and commercial launch. Osmind and Cybin share a common mission to scale cutting-edge mental health treatments to as many patients as possible. We are delighted to support Cybin’s differentiated research, development, and commercialization efforts.”

