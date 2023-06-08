Decentralized Clinical Trials

COVID-19 inspired researchers to devise new approaches to clinical trials.

Session Title

Decentralized Clinical Trials: Advantages, Challenges, and Benefits for the Psychiatric Drug Development Process

Presenter

Tapan Parikh, MD, MPH

Key Points You Want Readers to Know

The pandemic led to the development of an innovative approach to clinical trials in the process of new drug development. This concept is evolving, and progress on this front should make clinical trials more accessible and easier for patients to participate. The decentralized clinical trial methodology allows such ease to those who participate and might be appropriate for some studies.

About the Presenter

Dr Parikh is a psychiatrist in academia who is highly interested in research, innovation, and advancement in the field of psychiatry. He enjoys working with child and adolescent populations and families, and his current research interests include neuromodulation and clinical trials. At this year’s annual meeting, he is presenting on 2 topics: teenage suicidal ideation and clinical trial landscape.

Presenter’s Professional Interests

Child and adolescent psychiatry, neuromodulation (eg, ECT and TMS), clinical trials

Fun Facts

Dr Parikh likes to cook Indian food! He enjoys playing tabla, Indian classical music instrument.

Madiha Khan

Ms Khan, the interviewer in this series, is a fourth year medical student based in Chicago. She has always had a keen interest in behavioral health and mind-body wellness. Over the years, she has served as a radio show host and producer to promote mental health and well-being.

