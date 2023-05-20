kseniyaomega/Adobestock

POETRY FOR INCLUSION



We were once problems solvers

seeking diverse solutions

Agree to disagree played a healthy

game of tug of war

And bias embraced perspective

with curiosity and growth



We were once critical thinkers

searching for balanced debate

Left and right reflections created

a space for middle-ground peaceful

handshakes

And transparency did not fear its own shadow



It was easy as simple arithmetic

Zero sum game was never part of the equitable equation to live

To learn

To love



But now we are adding

Complexity

Cowardliness

Contradiction



While subtracting

Peace

Prosperity

Promise



And multiplying

Death

Division

Debt



Thus dividing

Faiths

Families

Friendships



An unfortunate deviation from

life’s moral formula.

Join Dr Clark for his presentation "Catharsis Welcomes Creativity: A Poet’s Tale of Exploring Mental Health Through the Arts" on Saturday, May 20, 2023 during the 2023 American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting.

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.



