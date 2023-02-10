"The dust of snow, From a hemlock tree, Has given my heart, A change of mood..."
Any Good Poem
Richard Berlin, MD, shares Robert Frost's "Dust of Snow."
Find below Chris Fitzpatrick's response haikus.
Three Haiku
by Chris Fitzpatrick
1
When it comes to snow
it’s hard to beat Robert Frost’s
snowy woods & crow
2
James Taylor comes in
second place with the Berkshires
dreamlike with frosting
3
Snow, frost: more than words
onomatopoeia: soft
tread, visible breath
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in the Psychiatric Times™ “Poetry of the Times” column. He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.