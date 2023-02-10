Dust of Snow

"The dust of snow, From a hemlock tree, Has given my heart, A change of mood..."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares Robert Frost's "Dust of Snow."

Find below Chris Fitzpatrick's response haikus.

Three Haiku

by Chris Fitzpatrick


1

When it comes to snow

it’s hard to beat Robert Frost’s

snowy woods & crow


2

James Taylor comes in

second place with the Berkshires

dreamlike with frosting


3

Snow, frost: more than words

onomatopoeia: soft

tread, visible breath


Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in the Psychiatric Times™ “Poetry of the Times” column. He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.

