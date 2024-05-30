Early Improvement of Symptoms in Bipolar 1 Depression

CONFERENCE REPORTER

In this Mental Health Minute, Anita H. Clayton, MD, joins Psychiatric Times® live from the 2024 American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting and gives us a preview of her upcoming poster presentation, “Early Improvement of Symptoms in Bipolar I Depression Predicts Functional Remission and Recovery: A Post-Hoc Analysis,” which outlines new research by Roger S. McIntyre, MD, FRCPC, et al.

Dr Clayton is chair of psychiatry and neurobehavioral sciences and professor of clinical obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Virginia. She has published more than 200 peer-reviewed papers and was named to the 2019-2020 Best Doctors in America list.

