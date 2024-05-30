Early Improvement of Symptoms in Bipolar 1 Depression

Anita H. Clayton, MD, gives a preview of her upcoming poster presentation at the 2024 ASCP Annual Meeting.

In this Mental Health Minute, Anita H. Clayton, MD, joins Psychiatric Times® live from the 2024 American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting and gives us a preview of her upcoming poster presentation, “Early Improvement of Symptoms in Bipolar I Depression Predicts Functional Remission and Recovery: A Post-Hoc Analysis,” which outlines new research by Roger S. McIntyre, MD, FRCPC, et al.

Dr Clayton is chair of psychiatry and neurobehavioral sciences and professor of clinical obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Virginia. She has published more than 200 peer-reviewed papers and was named to the 2019-2020 Best Doctors in America list.

Follow the Psychiatric Times coverage of the 2024 ASCP Annual Meeting, and stay up-to-date on news related to research on promising new interventions and developments in the treatment of a wide variety of psychiatric disorders, at psychiatrictimes.com.

