Eat

Blog
Article
Series|Any Good Poem

"The night is swallowing Daylight. We sit down to eat."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem "Eat" by Joy Harjo, an internationally renowned poet, performer, and writer of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. She served three terms from 2019-2022 as the 23rd Poet Laureate of the United States, the most terms of any US poet laureate in history. Harjo is the author of 9 books of poetry, several plays, children's books, and 2 memoirs. She is a chancellor of the ACADEMY of American Poets, Board of Directors Chair of the Native Arts & Cultures Foundation, and she is the first Artist-in-Residence for Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Bob Dylan Center.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.

Related Videos
wind
support group
spinal tap
train
grave
pray
medical student
fish river
dialysis
winter
Related Content
roses

The Passionate Shepherd to His Love

Richard M. Berlin, MD
May 17th 2024
Article
GlebStock-shutterstock

The Hang Gliders

Richard M. Berlin, MD
July 21st 2016
Podcast
plane

"Hero"

Richard M. Berlin, MD
May 3rd 2024
Article
Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

Richard M. Berlin, MD
December 13th 2012
Podcast
garden

The Garden of Eden

Richard M. Berlin, MD
April 22nd 2024
Article
ferry

Recuerdo

Richard M. Berlin, MD
April 19th 2024
Article
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.