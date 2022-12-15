Eight Best Practices for Medical Malpractice Defense

The best way to prevent a malpractice lawsuit is to prepare for the likelihood of being sued, experts say. The more prepared a physician is, the better the chances of a successful outcome. Although no physician can manage all the possible risks that lead to malpractice lawsuits, we asked experts to share their best practices and tips.

1. Acquire good malpractice insurance.

The least expensive insurance is not always best, said attorney Christopher J. Ryan, counsel and cochair of the health care litigation task force at Dickinson Wright in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Clinicians should look for insurance that comes with risk management tools that can add value to a practice. Physicians also should make sure they have a policy in place with an admitted carrier in their state, according to Tom Benvenuto, a senior trial attorney with Benvenuto & Slattery in Roslyn, New York.

2. Ensure a good patient-doctor alliance.

Benvenuto explained that “bedside manner” really does make a difference to patient experience. Added Ryan, “I’ve seen situations where people chose not to pursue litigation because they liked the physician, whereas people will pursue litigation because they did not like the physician.” This is especially true when there are complications.

“Physicians who have been super responsive get sued less frequently than physicians who aren’t as responsive,” advised Peter Kolbert, senior vice president for claims and litigation management for Healthcare Risk Advisors, a strategic business of The Doctors Company in New York, New York. He added, “What drives people away from the clinician’s office and to the lawyer’s office is a lack of feeling connected to the doctor.”

3. Avoid communication problems.

“Bad communication is a common reason for a lawsuit,” Benvenuto said. “Or if you’re very critical when a patient has done their own research. You have to answer questions. You can’t be in a hurry.” Kolbert believes the communication problem can be solved simply by using closed loop communication, a practice used in fast-food establishments.

“When you order Chinese food, you place your order and the person says, ‘OK, you’ve ordered General Tso’s chicken and fried rice’ to ensure that they heard what you said, so there’s not a dispute. How often does the clinician, when speaking with a patient, ask, ‘Can you tell me what the next steps are so that I can be sure you heard me?’”

4. Pay attention to the nuances of informed consent.