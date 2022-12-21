The Importance of Cherishing the Older Adults in Your Life

COMMENTARY

On my latest flight home, I sat next to a middle-aged woman and her father. Her father seemed to be struggling with some form of cognitive impairment—possibly dementia. I was very impressed with how throughout the 2.5-hour flight the woman was quite attentive to her father’s every need and kept him engaged and entertained. She did that by asking questions and sharing pictures stored on her phone that seemed to fill his soul with joy.

Very few of us pay attention to our parents when they grow older, especially those with dementia. We often take them for granted or get easily frustrated with them. Some of us even abandon them and then we wish for a different outcome when they are no longer with us.

My mother died in 2016. She had received a diagnosis of dementia during the ugly civil war in my home country, Libya. I do strongly believe that her memory quickly deteriorated because of the many times her heart broke losing loved ones to that conflict. I was lucky to spend the last week of her life with her; I was holding her hand when she passed. She might have not remembered who I was, but I know deep in my heart that she felt I was there. I would have never had it any other way.