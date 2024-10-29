Empowering Minds, Shaping Futures: Voting and Child Mental Health

Alan/AdobeStock

We are in the midst of a youth mental health crisis. The US Surgeon General has raised alarms on the urgent need to support the emotional and psychological well-being of young individuals, particularly marginalized groups, amidst rising political tensions and societal challenges.1 From climate change to civil rights, youths are increasingly aware of the forces shaping their future but often feel powerless to influence change. At this moment, we as mental health care professionals can not only provide therapeutic support, but we can empower our patients by helping them harness one of the most powerful tools of advocacy: their vote.

Despite representing nearly a quarter of the electorate, voters between the ages of 18 and 29 are significantly underrepresented at the polls. Only 50% of eligible voters in this age group cast ballots in the 2020 election,2 and almost 30% of this age group were not registered to vote at all.3 This highlights a missed opportunity for young voices to shape policies that directly impact their futures.

As health professionals, we can help close this gap. Nonpartisan organizations like Vot-ER make voter registration accessible by offering tools like voter registration badges, QR codes, posters, and waiting room slides that help create a voting-friendly environment in clinical settings. For instance, a QR code on a badge allows patients to register to vote or check their registration status in minutes. We can further promote voting and civic engagement by putting up posters with nonpartisan voter information in waiting rooms, adding voter information to discharge paperwork, or even including a QR code for voter registration in our email signatures—these are small, contagious steps that can have a big impact. By incorporating voter registration into our practice, whether in hospitals, private practices, or community settings, we can support our patients and their families in making their voices heard during elections, all in a nonpartisan, optional way.

For adolescents approaching voting age, registering to vote can be an empowering step toward adulthood. Many of our youth may feel disconnected from the political process and do not realize how easy it is to register to vote. In our Becoming an Emerging Adult at Montefiore (BEAM) Program at Montefiore Medical Center - Einstein, we help youth navigate developmentally appropriate tasks including college or job readiness, financial literacy, health decision-making, and planning for transition to adulthood as part of traditional treatment planning. Through this process, we help our youth view voting not only as a healthy behavior for themselves but a form of advocacy for the issues they care about—whether it is climate change, education, or health care.

Parents and families also benefit from civic engagement. Discussing the impact of voting on local issues like school funding, child care, and safety during clinical visits can empower families to take part in shaping their communities. Providing nonpartisan voter information to families helps reinforce the value of their voices and support their youth.

In psychiatric settings, activities like a “group election,” where children vote on a movie or game, offers both fun and therapeutic benefits. It teaches the value of collective decision-making, helps develop social and emotional skills, and allows children to process emotions related to winning or losing, which strengthens emotional regulation and coping skills.

For instance, a movie night in an inpatient unit can become a valuable learning moment. What starts as a fun choice between 2 movies quickly stirs emotions—some children are thrilled to be watching Frozen, while others feel let down. One child remarked, "It’s not fair that my movie didn’t win." This sparks conversations about fairness, decision-making, and how to navigate collective choices. By the end, the children not only learn to let it go but also learn that their voices count.

Early conversations on voting and advocacy can foster a sense of civic responsibility. Research shows that voting is a habit—those who vote in their first eligible election are far more likely to continue voting throughout their lives.4 This is why it is crucial for us, as mental health professionals, to support our patients’ first steps into civic participation.

Encouraging youths to register and vote not only builds resilience but also strengthens their connection to their communities, which is vital for their mental well-being. Through family discussions, classroom education, or therapeutic settings, we can help set the stage for lifelong civic engagement.

Let’s support the next generation in finding their voice—not only in our encounters but also at the ballot box.

Dr Chen is a psychiatry resident physician at the University of Central Florida. Dr Pimentel is the chief of Child and Adolescent Psychology at Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College of Medicine.





