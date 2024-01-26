Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem "Famous," by Naomi Shihab Nye, who is the Poetry Foundation's Young People's Poet Laureate. This poet is known for work that lends a fresh perspective to ordinary events, people, and objects.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.