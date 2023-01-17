FDA-Approved: Risperidone Extended-Release Injectable Suspension

By Leah Kuntz

New approval for schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder.

FDA approved

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Luye Pharma’s Rykindo (risperidone) for extended-release injectable suspension for schizophrenia treatment in adults, and as monotherapy or as adjunctive therapy to lithium or valproate for bipolar I disorder maintenance treatment in adults.

The drug is administered via intramuscular injection every 2 weeks and delivers risperidone via long-acting and extended-release microsphere technology.

“Mental disorders including schizophrenia and bipolar disorder not only seriously affect the physical and mental health of patients, but also impose a heavy burden on their families and the society. Rykindo is our first new drug developed in-house and approved for marketing in the U.S., demonstrating our long-standing commitment to serving patients around the world with innovative therapies,” said Yang Rongbing, President of Luye Pharma Group.

1. Luye Pharma. FDA approves Luye Pharma's Rykindo® for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar 1 disorder. News release. January 15, 2023. Accessed January 17, 2023. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fda-approves-luye-pharmas-rykindo-for-the-treatment-of-schizophrenia-and-bipolar-1-disorder-301721891.html

Related Content

Individualizing Treatment Options in BDI

January 16th 2023

Blue Light Blockers: A Behavior Therapy for Mania

October 7th 2021

Rare Copy Number Variants in Treatment-Resistant Psychosis

January 12th 2023

Treating ‘Morally Objectionable’ Patients

September 27th 2021

The Book of Opportunities

January 9th 2023

The Week in Review: January 2-6

January 7th 2023

